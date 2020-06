Amenities

Renovated 3 bed gem in prime Williamsburg. Great light in every bedroom, good size rooms, and direct access to private backyard! Positioned perfectly between Greenpoint and Williamsburg you have everything you could ever need at your fingertips. Just minutes to the Graham Ave L, McCarren Park, Brooklyn Steel and a fantastic collection of mouth watering restaurants. Email or text today to view! Heat and hot water included in the rent. Cats ok, Dogs not allowed