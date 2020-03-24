All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

1684 bergen street

1684 Bergen Street · (917) 947-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1684 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW is this Newly renovated Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Crown Heights. This unit is ideally located near M.T.A Buses & Trains for easy commute to Manhattan. Apartment share the following features; Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Bedrooms to fit King or Queen Beds, Lots of Closet Space, Large Living Room Area, Sun-drenched Rooms throughout apartment, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closets, Close to Transportation & Shopping, 1 Block to 77 Precinct, Heat & Hot Water Included in the Rent.To Schedule a viewing please contact Silvert at 631-805-2120 (Mobile) 917-652-4444 (Office)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 bergen street have any available units?
1684 bergen street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1684 bergen street have?
Some of 1684 bergen street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 bergen street currently offering any rent specials?
1684 bergen street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 bergen street pet-friendly?
No, 1684 bergen street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1684 bergen street offer parking?
No, 1684 bergen street does not offer parking.
Does 1684 bergen street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 bergen street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 bergen street have a pool?
No, 1684 bergen street does not have a pool.
Does 1684 bergen street have accessible units?
No, 1684 bergen street does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 bergen street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 bergen street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 bergen street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1684 bergen street does not have units with air conditioning.
