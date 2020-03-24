1684 bergen street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW is this Newly renovated Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Crown Heights. This unit is ideally located near M.T.A Buses & Trains for easy commute to Manhattan. Apartment share the following features; Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Bedrooms to fit King or Queen Beds, Lots of Closet Space, Large Living Room Area, Sun-drenched Rooms throughout apartment, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closets, Close to Transportation & Shopping, 1 Block to 77 Precinct, Heat & Hot Water Included in the Rent.To Schedule a viewing please contact Silvert at 631-805-2120 (Mobile) 917-652-4444 (Office)