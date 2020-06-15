1683 8th Avenue

Amenities

PRE-WAR CHARMEXPOSED BRICKSPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHER* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN, beautiful EXPOSED BRICK and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has granite countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. Sunny unit with bedroom that comfortably accommodates a KING beds plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.