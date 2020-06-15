All apartments in Brooklyn
1683 8th Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

1683 8th Avenue

1683 8th Avenue · (212) 000-0000
Location

1683 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRE-WAR CHARMEXPOSED BRICKSPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHER* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your COZY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN, beautiful EXPOSED BRICK and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Slope is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has granite countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. Sunny unit with bedroom that comfortably accommodates a KING beds plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. On-site Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the F G R Subways and B61, B63, B67, B69, B103 Buses. Great location within walking distance of Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, YMCA, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 8th Avenue have any available units?
1683 8th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1683 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1683 8th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1683 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1683 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1683 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1683 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1683 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1683 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1683 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1683 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1683 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1683 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
