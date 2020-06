Amenities

This full floor-though apartment is on the parlor level and consists of two rooms; a back room that contains the kitchen on one side and a large front room with high tin ceilings, oversized windows and a decorative marble mantel. The restored claw-foot tub rests in the retro bathroom with black and white tiles and a big window. Besides some built in bookshelves and one large closet, there is a free-standing closet that could stay. Available now - no pets please.