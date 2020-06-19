All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

168 7th Ave

168 7th Avenue · (347) 243-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this recently renovated spacious 2 bedroom in North Park Slope. This apt underwent a total renovation a couple years ago with a modern kitchen featuring shaker cabinetry, granite counters and ss appliances including dishwasher. The bathroom features sleek modern tiling and modern vanity. There is your own Washer/Dryer Hookup (machines must be brought by tenant)For your privacy, the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and you will wake up with a beautiful city view from one bedroom, and to trees in the other bedroom. Large closets in each bedroom and sunny windows. The separate living room is spacious and has 2 large skylights. The eat in kitchen has room for a small kitchen table and has another skylight!Prospect Park is just couple of blocks away, enjoy the flea market every Saturday across the street, and visit all the shops, bars, and restaurants that make Park Slope a wonderful neighborhood to live and play. Sorry, no dogs...... RealStreet2837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 7th Ave have any available units?
168 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 168 7th Ave have?
Some of 168 7th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
168 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 168 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 168 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 168 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 168 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 168 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 168 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 168 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 168 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
