168 7th Ave

Welcome to this recently renovated spacious 2 bedroom in North Park Slope. This apt underwent a total renovation a couple years ago with a modern kitchen featuring shaker cabinetry, granite counters and ss appliances including dishwasher. The bathroom features sleek modern tiling and modern vanity. There is your own Washer/Dryer Hookup (machines must be brought by tenant)For your privacy, the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and you will wake up with a beautiful city view from one bedroom, and to trees in the other bedroom. Large closets in each bedroom and sunny windows. The separate living room is spacious and has 2 large skylights. The eat in kitchen has room for a small kitchen table and has another skylight!Prospect Park is just couple of blocks away, enjoy the flea market every Saturday across the street, and visit all the shops, bars, and restaurants that make Park Slope a wonderful neighborhood to live and play. Sorry, no dogs...... RealStreet2837