Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in prime Homecrest. The unit features central A/C, W/D in unit, master ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. With 1860 interior sq feet plus large terrace, this unit has a penthouse feel to it. Also, included in the price are TWO storage units



Parking available at additional cost