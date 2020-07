Amenities

Prime Bed Stuy TRIPLEX with 2 PRIVATE TERRACES!NO FEE (Brokers CYOF)*Living room just one flight up from street*Gorgeous renovated OPEN kitchen with French Door fridge and Center Island*2 Bedrooms*Easily usable as 3 Bedrooms*2 Bathrooms*Washer/Dryer in unit*Central Heat and Air!!*Basement storage (accessible via hatch)*Pets Case-by-Case**TENANT PAYS (and controls) GAS AND ELECTRIC/HEAT AND HW*YMCA! Do or Dive! Clementine's Bakery! Speedy Romeo!*Fulton Street Retail Corridor!*Short Distance to A/C at Nostrand Ave or G at Bedford/Nostrand