Light filled 3 Bedroom apartment with your own private entrance in historic Clinton Hill. The spacious and warm Eat-in-Kitchen has a dining table and a large pantry to make cooking meals a delight.

The bathroom has a shower and tub combo with floor to ceiling tile and updated finishes. There is a lot of closet space and each bedroom contains oversize windows letting in lots of natural light.

Located off Myrtle avenue, all the cafes, supermarkets, and restaurants are easily accessible. Pratt Institute is only two blocks away. The G train is on Classon and Fulton street and the C at Lafayette are nearby. Heat and hot water included.