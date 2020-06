Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Apt located on State St. Brand New kitchen and bathroom separate from large main room which features 11 foot ceilings, a decorative fireplace, and original wood molding surrounding the room. Apt is at a great location close to Trader Joe's, Borough Hall, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Sahadi's, Damascus and so much more. Call today to schedule a viewing. Sorry, no pets.