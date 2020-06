Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful new renovation with high-end finishes, in-unit laundry and 2 1/2 bathrooms! Master bedroom with queen size bed and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom with two twin beds that can be pushed together to create a kind size bed. Both rooms face the garden. The living room offers a fully equipped open kitchen and a large dining table. The sofa (converts to full size sleeper) faces a huge 53" TV. The apartment has a private garden with grill and patio furniture. The downstairs rec room and another big convertible sofa, 53" TV, access to light and air via a set of stairs to the garden.