In the heart of Fort Greene this bright and spacious, two-bedroom, two bath apartment features an open concept living plan with nearly 1,100 square feet, huge windows, and a balcony. The open and modern kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Liebherr, Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances, a built in reverse osmosis water filter system, and honed marble countertops. The well appointed living room, with a dining alcove, faces west and leads to the balcony; The ideal spot for morning coffee or dinner al fresco. Neatly tucked away off the living space is an in unit Washer/Dryer and down the hall are the bedrooms and guest bath. The king sized master is well appointed with east acing windows. The en suite bath features double sinks, a stall shower, and marble herringbone floors. The second bedroom is well-proportioned, easily fitting a queen sized bed. Both bedrooms have custom black out shades. The guest bathroom has modern finishes and ceramic tile with a deep soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout and three separate zones for heating and cooling make this the perfect spot. 164 South Oxford Street is in prime Fort Greene, minutes from Fort Greene Park, across the street from South Oxford Park and with easy access to trains - 2,3,4,5,A,B,C,D,G,N,Q,R,LIRR. Also minutes from neighborhood favorites on Fulton Street such as the Anex, Greenlight Bookstore, and Habana Outpost and a couple blocks from Barclays Center, BAM, Whole Foods 365, and more. Small pets on approval. Available June 15th.