Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

164 South Oxford Street

164 South Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

164 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Fort Greene this bright and spacious, two-bedroom, two bath apartment features an open concept living plan with nearly 1,100 square feet, huge windows, and a balcony. The open and modern kitchen has white custom cabinetry, Liebherr, Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances, a built in reverse osmosis water filter system, and honed marble countertops. The well appointed living room, with a dining alcove, faces west and leads to the balcony; The ideal spot for morning coffee or dinner al fresco. Neatly tucked away off the living space is an in unit Washer/Dryer and down the hall are the bedrooms and guest bath. The king sized master is well appointed with east acing windows. The en suite bath features double sinks, a stall shower, and marble herringbone floors. The second bedroom is well-proportioned, easily fitting a queen sized bed. Both bedrooms have custom black out shades. The guest bathroom has modern finishes and ceramic tile with a deep soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout and three separate zones for heating and cooling make this the perfect spot. 164 South Oxford Street is in prime Fort Greene, minutes from Fort Greene Park, across the street from South Oxford Park and with easy access to trains - 2,3,4,5,A,B,C,D,G,N,Q,R,LIRR. Also minutes from neighborhood favorites on Fulton Street such as the Anex, Greenlight Bookstore, and Habana Outpost and a couple blocks from Barclays Center, BAM, Whole Foods 365, and more. Small pets on approval. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 South Oxford Street have any available units?
164 South Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 164 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 164 South Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 South Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 South Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 164 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 164 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 South Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 164 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 164 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
