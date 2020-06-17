164 South 1st Street

Amenities

Modern and elegant fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath in Williamsburg. The apartment features a bright living room /dining area with oversized windows, open kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with gorgeous finishes, and a unique attention to detail.



This rare apartment boasts a balcony off the living/dining room and a generously sized private roof terrace off the upstairs bedroom with stunning views.



Situated on South 1st Street just off Driggs Avenue, the location is absolutely prime. You are within blocks of the best of Williamsburg including some of the best restaurants and bars in all of NYC, East River State Park, McCarren Park, Williamsburg Cinema, and more.