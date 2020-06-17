All apartments in Brooklyn
164 South 1st Street

164 S 1st St · (917) 848-6823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 S 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Modern and elegant fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath in Williamsburg. The apartment features a bright living room /dining area with oversized windows, open kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with gorgeous finishes, and a unique attention to detail.

This rare apartment boasts a balcony off the living/dining room and a generously sized private roof terrace off the upstairs bedroom with stunning views.

Situated on South 1st Street just off Driggs Avenue, the location is absolutely prime. You are within blocks of the best of Williamsburg including some of the best restaurants and bars in all of NYC, East River State Park, McCarren Park, Williamsburg Cinema, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 South 1st Street have any available units?
164 South 1st Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 164 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 South 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 164 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 164 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 South 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
