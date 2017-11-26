All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 164 Kent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
164 Kent Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

164 Kent Avenue

164 Kent Avenue · (917) 407-0084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

164 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-K · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
3D Virtual Tour included in listing!

Live in this 3-bed/2.5-bath residence located on the premier corner of 2 Northside Piers, with unobstructed views of the iconic Manhattan Skyline and East River. Take in glimmering sunrises and sunsets from your private balcony or the wall of windows of your living room. Every room of the home holds a full city and river view. At 1,810 ft the K-line is one of the largest homes at Two Northside Piers. The living room anchors the corner of the tower and provides lofty living with generous space for a proper living area and a dining table set for eight. A true chefs kitchen features a Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch oven and gas range, dishwasher and is appointed with honed Italian marble counter-tops and pure crystal white backsplash. The master bedroom is positioned to capture the New York view directly from the bed and is complete with a substantial walk-in-closet and an en-suite master bath. Storage is abundant with two walk-in closets and three additional closets throughout the apartment. A vented washer/dryer completes the home.

The building's amenities defy comparison in this highly sought-after location. Its heated indoor pool is the only ozone filtration system in Williamsburg and is accompanied with a hot tub and sauna. Additional features include white glove concierges, fitness center with Peloton bikes, massage/yoga rooms, children's playrooms, on-site valet and parking garage, refrigerated grocery storage, screening rooms, rooftop terrace, resident lounges and more.

*No Fee only applies to a 2 year lease. The tenant is required to pay the brokers fee for any terms under 2 years.,Available May 1, 2018.
Live in this 3-bed/2.5-bath residence located on the premier corner of 2 Northside Piers, with unobstructed views of the iconic Manhattan Skyline and East River. Take in glimmering sunrises and sunsets from your private balcony or the wall of windows of your living room. Every room of the home holds a full city and river view. At 1,810 ft the K-line is one of the largest homes at Two Northside Piers. The living room anchors the corner of the tower and provides lofty living with generous space for a proper living area and a dining table set for eight. A true chefs kitchen features a Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch oven and gas range, dishwasher and is appointed with honed Italian marble counter-tops and pure crystal white backsplash. The master bedroom is positioned to capture the New York view directly from the bed and is complete with a substantial walk-in-closet and an en-suite master bath. Storage is abundant with two walk-in closets and three additional closets throughout the apartment. A vented washer/dryer completes the home.
The building's amenities defy comparison in this highly sought-after location. Its heated indoor pool is the only ozone filtration system in Williamsburg and is accompanied with a hot tub and sauna. Additional features include white glove concierges, fitness center with Peloton bikes, massage/yoga rooms, children's playrooms, on-site valet and parking garage, refrigerated grocery storage, screening rooms, rooftop terrace, resident lounges and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Kent Avenue have any available units?
164 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 164 Kent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 Kent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 164 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 164 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 Kent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 164 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Kent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Kent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 164 Kent Avenue has a pool.
Does 164 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 164 Kent Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity