Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill furnished refrigerator

A fully-furnished short-term rental opportunity, 164 Hicks street dates to the mid-nineteenth century and combines classic brownstone Brooklyn with contemporary amenities. The apartment includes everything needed for immediate occupancy including linens, cutlery, china and cookware.



This garden and parlor floor duplex three-bedroom, two bathroom brownstone apartment incorporates 25' of frontage in prime Brooklyn Heights and 12' ceilings on the parlor level. These gracious proportions combine with the elegant flow of a Brooklyn Heights classic and furnishings appropriate for a home of this era. The elegant living room parlor with an outlook onto tree-lined Hicks Street and a wood-burning fireplace flows past mahogany pocket doors to the dining parlor with garden views and the contemporary open kitchen with skylight. 12' ceilings on this level give a feeling of abundant space. The private master bedroom suite is surrounded by the townhouse garden with it's old growth pink dogwood and winding purple wisteria vines.



On the lower level the two generous fully-furnished bedrooms are joined by ample closets and a shared full bathroom. A private laundry room with sink and refrigerator as well as a full-sized washer and dryer opens to the private garden with a brick patio and grill. This calming oasis is surrounded by the adjoining neighborhood gardens providing privacy and peace.



Available June 1st for terms of one to twelve months, 164 Hicks provides the perfect opportunity for those in need of a short-term home or a change from the ordinary.