Brooklyn, NY
164 Hicks Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

164 Hicks Street

164 Hicks Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit LOWER/DPLX · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
A fully-furnished short-term rental opportunity, 164 Hicks street dates to the mid-nineteenth century and combines classic brownstone Brooklyn with contemporary amenities. The apartment includes everything needed for immediate occupancy including linens, cutlery, china and cookware.

This garden and parlor floor duplex three-bedroom, two bathroom brownstone apartment incorporates 25' of frontage in prime Brooklyn Heights and 12' ceilings on the parlor level. These gracious proportions combine with the elegant flow of a Brooklyn Heights classic and furnishings appropriate for a home of this era. The elegant living room parlor with an outlook onto tree-lined Hicks Street and a wood-burning fireplace flows past mahogany pocket doors to the dining parlor with garden views and the contemporary open kitchen with skylight. 12' ceilings on this level give a feeling of abundant space. The private master bedroom suite is surrounded by the townhouse garden with it's old growth pink dogwood and winding purple wisteria vines.

On the lower level the two generous fully-furnished bedrooms are joined by ample closets and a shared full bathroom. A private laundry room with sink and refrigerator as well as a full-sized washer and dryer opens to the private garden with a brick patio and grill. This calming oasis is surrounded by the adjoining neighborhood gardens providing privacy and peace.

Available June 1st for terms of one to twelve months, 164 Hicks provides the perfect opportunity for those in need of a short-term home or a change from the ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Hicks Street have any available units?
164 Hicks Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Hicks Street have?
Some of 164 Hicks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 164 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 164 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 164 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Hicks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 164 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 164 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
