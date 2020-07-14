164 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

<br> Come home to Brooklyn Heights and its reinvigorated 19th-century landmark!<br> <br> You will love calling one of Brooklyn's most coveted locations your home. Meticulously restored and beautifully appointed residences, enhanced with the charm granted to them by the authentic, exposed brick and original beams, and given a new lease on this century's lifestyle with sleek, modern kitchens and baths.<br> <br> Everything is near by, and nothing has been overlooked to offer a uniquely Brooklyn rental lifestyle.