Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
164 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

164 Atlantic Avenue

164 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
&lt;br&gt; Come home to Brooklyn Heights and its reinvigorated 19th-century landmark!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; You will love calling one of Brooklyn's most coveted locations your home. Meticulously restored and beautifully appointed residences, enhanced with the charm granted to them by the authentic, exposed brick and original beams, and given a new lease on this century's lifestyle with sleek, modern kitchens and baths.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Everything is near by, and nothing has been overlooked to offer a uniquely Brooklyn rental lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
164 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 164 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
