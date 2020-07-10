162 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

STYLISH AND CONTEMPORARY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY!



This is the apartment you've been searching for! With floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and contemporary finishes this is Brooklyn living at its best. The open plan kitchen and living room are flooded with light and the views go on for miles. Make dinner in your chef's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, Bosch and GE stainless steel appliances and walnut cabinetry, or take in the views from your private balcony.



With more oversized windows in the spacious master bedroom, this bright and airy home also offers a stylish bathroom, multiple spacious closets, a washer and dryer and PTAC units for air conditioning and heat.



The Vue condominium is a boutique, contemporary elevator building with a recently renovated lobby, full time super, and amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, renovated children's playroom and bike storage along with a common outdoor terrace.



Ideally situated close to 5th Avenue, this pet-friendly building is within minutes of local favorites Prospect Bar and Grill, Sidecar and Fonda. The nearest subways are the R, F, and G, with just a 30-minute commute to Manhattan.



This apartment is fully furnished (or partially furnished on request). Pets on a case by case basis.