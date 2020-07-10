All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 162 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
162 16th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

162 16th Street

162 16th Street · (347) 583-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

162 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
STYLISH AND CONTEMPORARY FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE BALCONY!

This is the apartment you've been searching for! With floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and contemporary finishes this is Brooklyn living at its best. The open plan kitchen and living room are flooded with light and the views go on for miles. Make dinner in your chef's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, Bosch and GE stainless steel appliances and walnut cabinetry, or take in the views from your private balcony.

With more oversized windows in the spacious master bedroom, this bright and airy home also offers a stylish bathroom, multiple spacious closets, a washer and dryer and PTAC units for air conditioning and heat.

The Vue condominium is a boutique, contemporary elevator building with a recently renovated lobby, full time super, and amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, renovated children's playroom and bike storage along with a common outdoor terrace.

Ideally situated close to 5th Avenue, this pet-friendly building is within minutes of local favorites Prospect Bar and Grill, Sidecar and Fonda. The nearest subways are the R, F, and G, with just a 30-minute commute to Manhattan.

This apartment is fully furnished (or partially furnished on request). Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 16th Street have any available units?
162 16th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 16th Street have?
Some of 162 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 162 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 162 16th Street offers parking.
Does 162 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 16th Street have a pool?
No, 162 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 162 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 162 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 162 16th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity