161-163 Columbia Street

No fee. 3-bed, 2.5-bath penthouse in 8-unit new boutique building in Columbia Waterfront District. This 1452sf duplex has two magnificent private roof decks equaling 857sf plus a terrace (42sf) with views of the East River, Lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, Governor's Island and iconic Brooklyn.



The open kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, a large pantry, custom cabinetry, Italian marble countertops, marble subway tile backsplash and attractive walnut pulls. The living room, dining area and kitchen enjoy a wall of western exposed oversized windows with harbor and city views. Two large bedrooms are perfectly situated in the back with terrace access and walk-in closets. The master suite sits on top with access to both upper roof decks. Bathroom finishes include wall hung walnut double vanities, frameless glass walk-in shower, floor to ceiling Italian marble tiling, marble herringbone tile flooring, large format porcelain concrete tiles and a deep soaking tub.



PHB has a home office, 10' ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, laundry room with a full-sized vented washer and dryer, Mitsubishi high efficiency A/C and heating. Amenities include private storage in the basement, common bike storage, and video intercom system.



The Columbia Waterfront District on the Brooklyn waterfront affords breathtaking views, waterfront access, excellent local shopping, outstanding restaurants and community gardens. Across the street is the Brooklyn Greenway, a walking biking path taking you to Brooklyn Bridge Park (2 minutes away) and Red Hook. Transportation options include Borough Hall in Brooklyn Heights, F & G trains on Smith Street, the ferry at Brooklyn Bridge Park, the B57 and B61 bus lines, and Citi Bike.



Pet friendly (on approval).