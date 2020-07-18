All apartments in Brooklyn
161-163 Columbia Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

161-163 Columbia Street

161 Columbia St · (917) 885-3365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Red Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
on-site laundry
bike storage
No fee. 3-bed, 2.5-bath penthouse in 8-unit new boutique building in Columbia Waterfront District. This 1452sf duplex has two magnificent private roof decks equaling 857sf plus a terrace (42sf) with views of the East River, Lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, Governor's Island and iconic Brooklyn.

The open kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, a large pantry, custom cabinetry, Italian marble countertops, marble subway tile backsplash and attractive walnut pulls. The living room, dining area and kitchen enjoy a wall of western exposed oversized windows with harbor and city views. Two large bedrooms are perfectly situated in the back with terrace access and walk-in closets. The master suite sits on top with access to both upper roof decks. Bathroom finishes include wall hung walnut double vanities, frameless glass walk-in shower, floor to ceiling Italian marble tiling, marble herringbone tile flooring, large format porcelain concrete tiles and a deep soaking tub.

PHB has a home office, 10' ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, laundry room with a full-sized vented washer and dryer, Mitsubishi high efficiency A/C and heating. Amenities include private storage in the basement, common bike storage, and video intercom system.

The Columbia Waterfront District on the Brooklyn waterfront affords breathtaking views, waterfront access, excellent local shopping, outstanding restaurants and community gardens. Across the street is the Brooklyn Greenway, a walking biking path taking you to Brooklyn Bridge Park (2 minutes away) and Red Hook. Transportation options include Borough Hall in Brooklyn Heights, F & G trains on Smith Street, the ferry at Brooklyn Bridge Park, the B57 and B61 bus lines, and Citi Bike.

Pet friendly (on approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161-163 Columbia Street have any available units?
161-163 Columbia Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161-163 Columbia Street have?
Some of 161-163 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161-163 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
161-163 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161-163 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161-163 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 161-163 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161-163 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 161-163 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 161-163 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161-163 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161-163 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161-163 Columbia Street has units with air conditioning.
