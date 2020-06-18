All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

1602 West 10th Street

1602 West 10th Street · (347) 579-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1602 West 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-G · Avail. now

$1,776

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
RENT STABILIZED! Large and renovated 1BR apartment in a building with a laundry!
The apartment is located on the second floor in the building with an elevator. Large living room, large bedroom with a walk-in closet. There are additional 3 closets in the hallway area. Apartment has a hallway, a separate kitchen, and new bathroom. Kitchen has new cabinets and a space for a dining table. Sorry, no pets. Heat and hot water are included. Super lives in the building. Great transportation, park is close by. Groceries are all around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 West 10th Street have any available units?
1602 West 10th Street has a unit available for $1,776 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 West 10th Street have?
Some of 1602 West 10th Street's amenities include recently renovated, rent controlled, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1602 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1602 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1602 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
