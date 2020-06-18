1602 West 10th Street

Amenities

RENT STABILIZED! Large and renovated 1BR apartment in a building with a laundry!

The apartment is located on the second floor in the building with an elevator. Large living room, large bedroom with a walk-in closet. There are additional 3 closets in the hallway area. Apartment has a hallway, a separate kitchen, and new bathroom. Kitchen has new cabinets and a space for a dining table. Sorry, no pets. Heat and hot water are included. Super lives in the building. Great transportation, park is close by. Groceries are all around!