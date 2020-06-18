Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
No Fee, Large 1 Bedroom with Private Balcony Available Now!
Residence 610 is a luxury 1 bedroom featuring:
Oversized Windows
Oak Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Custom Cabinetry
Grohe Fixtures
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Building Amenities Include:
Fitness Center
Landscaped Courtyard With Children's' Play Area
Private Recreation Room
On-site parking
Bike Storage
Located at 1560 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Acacia is just a short distance from Lewis Avenue's many specialty boutiques and cafes along with the open-air Fulton Street retail strip for other shopping needs.
Acacia is offering RENT STABILIZED leases for luxury middle-income apartments.
Eligibility for HDC-financed developments is based on household annual income before taxes, family size, and other criteria. Income eligibility for this unit is:
o 1 person minimum $81,557, maximum $131,340
o 2 people minimum $81,557, maximum $150,150
o 3 people minimum $$81,557, maximum $168,960
Please inquire about the detailed income guidelines set forth by NYC Housing Development Corp.
*Please note that the apartment balconies constructed are not to be used by residents.
*Photos are of a similar unit with similar layout and finishes
Equal Housing Opportunity