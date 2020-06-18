Amenities

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



No Fee, Large 1 Bedroom with Private Balcony Available Now!



Residence 610 is a luxury 1 bedroom featuring:



Oversized Windows

Oak Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Custom Cabinetry

Grohe Fixtures

Washer/Dryer in Unit



Building Amenities Include:

Fitness Center

Landscaped Courtyard With Children's' Play Area

Private Recreation Room

On-site parking

Bike Storage



Located at 1560 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Acacia is just a short distance from Lewis Avenue's many specialty boutiques and cafes along with the open-air Fulton Street retail strip for other shopping needs.



Acacia is offering RENT STABILIZED leases for luxury middle-income apartments.

Eligibility for HDC-financed developments is based on household annual income before taxes, family size, and other criteria. Income eligibility for this unit is:



o 1 person minimum $81,557, maximum $131,340

o 2 people minimum $81,557, maximum $150,150

o 3 people minimum $$81,557, maximum $168,960



Please inquire about the detailed income guidelines set forth by NYC Housing Development Corp.



*Please note that the apartment balconies constructed are not to be used by residents.

*Photos are of a similar unit with similar layout and finishes



Equal Housing Opportunity