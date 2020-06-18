All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

1560 Fulton Street

1560 Fulton St · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$2,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
rent controlled
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee, Large 1 Bedroom with Private Balcony Available Now!

Residence 610 is a luxury 1 bedroom featuring:

Oversized Windows
Oak Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Custom Cabinetry
Grohe Fixtures
Washer/Dryer in Unit

Building Amenities Include:
Fitness Center
Landscaped Courtyard With Children's' Play Area
Private Recreation Room
On-site parking
Bike Storage

Located at 1560 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Acacia is just a short distance from Lewis Avenue's many specialty boutiques and cafes along with the open-air Fulton Street retail strip for other shopping needs.

Acacia is offering RENT STABILIZED leases for luxury middle-income apartments.
Eligibility for HDC-financed developments is based on household annual income before taxes, family size, and other criteria. Income eligibility for this unit is:

o 1 person minimum $81,557, maximum $131,340
o 2 people minimum $81,557, maximum $150,150
o 3 people minimum $$81,557, maximum $168,960

Please inquire about the detailed income guidelines set forth by NYC Housing Development Corp.

*Please note that the apartment balconies constructed are not to be used by residents.
*Photos are of a similar unit with similar layout and finishes

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Fulton Street have any available units?
1560 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,037 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1560 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1560 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1560 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 1560 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1560 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1560 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
