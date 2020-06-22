155 South 2nd Street

Amenities

Sunny true 3 bedroom apartment in Prime Williamsburg!!If you're looking to stay in this area and are okay with not having a huge living space this is it!!Located on South 2nd St and Bedford Ave, Prime Williamsburg, Short walk to the Bedford L , JMZ Marcy Ave and G Metropolitan Ave!! - Prime location Williamsburg, Lucky Dog, Simple Cafe, PT, Potlikker, Rabbit Hole, Rosamunde, Dumont Burger, and literally endless other great restaurants, bars and shops are right outside your front door.Apartment:Large bedrooms each with windows!Open concept kitchen / living area with new modern appliancesModern bathroom with tub and showerEpic and amazing roof-top with sick city skyline views..Good Credit and income requiredGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon approvalRoof-topNo Brokers FeeShowing by appointment only rennit4167