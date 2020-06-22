All apartments in Brooklyn
155 South 2nd Street
155 South 2nd Street

155 South 2nd Street · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny true 3 bedroom apartment in Prime Williamsburg!!If you're looking to stay in this area and are okay with not having a huge living space this is it!!Located on South 2nd St and Bedford Ave, Prime Williamsburg, Short walk to the Bedford L , JMZ Marcy Ave and G Metropolitan Ave!! - Prime location Williamsburg, Lucky Dog, Simple Cafe, PT, Potlikker, Rabbit Hole, Rosamunde, Dumont Burger, and literally endless other great restaurants, bars and shops are right outside your front door.Apartment:Large bedrooms each with windows!Open concept kitchen / living area with new modern appliancesModern bathroom with tub and showerEpic and amazing roof-top with sick city skyline views..Good Credit and income requiredGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon approvalRoof-topNo Brokers FeeShowing by appointment only rennit4167

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 South 2nd Street have any available units?
155 South 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 155 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 155 South 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 South 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 155 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
