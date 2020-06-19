All apartments in Brooklyn
155 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

155 Lafayette Avenue

155 Lafayette Avenue · (718) 501-8908
Location

155 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
This RENOVATED 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is located in prime Fort Greene. Sun-filled with five windows with northern exposure, the apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a den/office space and high ceilings.The windowed, galley kitchen features wood cabinets and countertops and stainless steel appliances. The tiled bathroom features a standing shower. There is a laundry room in the building for your convenience. A storage space and access to the bike room in the basement are included in the rent. Located by the C, G and all other train lines at Atlantic Terminal. A great place to call home! AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1st.Fort Greene is home to the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Fort Greene Park, several excellent shops and restaurants, such as Greene Grape Provisions, Cafe Paulette, Colonia Verde, Dino, Evelina, Miss Ada, Baba Cool and Pequena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
155 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 155 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
