155 Lafayette Avenue

This RENOVATED 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is located in prime Fort Greene. Sun-filled with five windows with northern exposure, the apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a den/office space and high ceilings.The windowed, galley kitchen features wood cabinets and countertops and stainless steel appliances. The tiled bathroom features a standing shower. There is a laundry room in the building for your convenience. A storage space and access to the bike room in the basement are included in the rent. Located by the C, G and all other train lines at Atlantic Terminal. A great place to call home! AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1st.Fort Greene is home to the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Fort Greene Park, several excellent shops and restaurants, such as Greene Grape Provisions, Cafe Paulette, Colonia Verde, Dino, Evelina, Miss Ada, Baba Cool and Pequena.