Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

154 Halsey Street #3 is a beautiful and vast three bedroom apartment located on the top floor in a quiet brownstone on one of the most sought after and convenient blocks to transportation in Bedford Stuyvesant.This brite and enormous 1200 sq. ft. apartment offers newly renovated open kitchen to living room with oversized windows, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, one large and two medium. Spacious newly renovated full bath has high ceilings with a skylight to bring in the natural light. The apartment has all brand new appliances including: Dishwasher, Microwave, washer and dryer.Also this unit is centrally located to bustling Fulton Street, Nostrand Avenue and a host of restaurants and cafe's.