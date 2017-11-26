All apartments in Brooklyn
154 Halsey Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:44 AM

154 Halsey Street

154 Halsey Street · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
154 Halsey Street #3 is a beautiful and vast three bedroom apartment located on the top floor in a quiet brownstone on one of the most sought after and convenient blocks to transportation in Bedford Stuyvesant.This brite and enormous 1200 sq. ft. apartment offers newly renovated open kitchen to living room with oversized windows, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, one large and two medium. Spacious newly renovated full bath has high ceilings with a skylight to bring in the natural light. The apartment has all brand new appliances including: Dishwasher, Microwave, washer and dryer.Also this unit is centrally located to bustling Fulton Street, Nostrand Avenue and a host of restaurants and cafe's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Halsey Street have any available units?
154 Halsey Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Halsey Street have?
Some of 154 Halsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 154 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 154 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Halsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 154 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
