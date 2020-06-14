1522 Bergen Street

Amenities

Introducing 1522 Bergen St! One of a kind Retail space perfect for all uses neighboring Tamyra Teahouse! Currently setup as a bar dripping with prewar details, high ceilings, open floorplan and a glass faade storefront. Any use will be considered including short and long term leasing.The commercial space offers ~16FT of Retail Frontage, ~900 SF of interior square footage, +/-150 SF of outdoor space, ~850SF of full basement, 11'+ ceiling height, and two bathrooms. 1522 Bergen St's is conveniently located in Crown Heights just several blocks from the Utica Ave A, C, 3,& 4 Subway lines. The B15/B65 bus stop is right outside and St. Johns Park is right around the corner. Its an incredible opportunity for a serious businessdo not miss out!