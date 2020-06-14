All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

1522 Bergen Street

1522 Bergen Street · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1522 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Introducing 1522 Bergen St! One of a kind Retail space perfect for all uses neighboring Tamyra Teahouse! Currently setup as a bar dripping with prewar details, high ceilings, open floorplan and a glass faade storefront. Any use will be considered including short and long term leasing.The commercial space offers ~16FT of Retail Frontage, ~900 SF of interior square footage, +/-150 SF of outdoor space, ~850SF of full basement, 11'+ ceiling height, and two bathrooms. 1522 Bergen St's is conveniently located in Crown Heights just several blocks from the Utica Ave A, C, 3,& 4 Subway lines. The B15/B65 bus stop is right outside and St. Johns Park is right around the corner. Its an incredible opportunity for a serious businessdo not miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Bergen Street have any available units?
1522 Bergen Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1522 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1522 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
