NO FEE! 3 Bedroom in Crown HeightsWelcome to this Newly renovated & Bright top floor 3 bedroom apt in North Crown Heights. Stylishly renovated with a modern kitchen & bathroom, central air, and small balcony!Pets Upon Approval. Near the Kingston Throop Ave A/C subways as well as not too far from the 3 train on Eastern Pkwy. As well as plenty of cafes & restaurants along Kingston Ave, Tompkins and Throop in Bed Stuy.Queen size Bedrooms with plenty of closet space and large sunny windows! RealStreet2918