1509 E 14TH ST.
1509 E 14TH ST.

1509 East 14th Street · (718) 284-4400
Location

1509 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Brokers' Fee!
Move right into this spacious, sun-drenched apartment on the 3rd floor of a 3 family house.
Enjoy an airy living room with eastern and southern exposures and access to a balcony.
Appreciate a windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and good counter/cabinet space. The windowed dining area allows for a table. Six closets in all and recently refinished hardwood floors throughout. Original, well preserved tiles in the two windowed bathrooms give them a retro feel.
There are three powerful, pre-installed, through-the-wall A/Cs and blinds in each room. Heat and hot water are included.

This part of Midwood features quick access to shopping and dining options on Kings Highway and Coney Island Ave. Three blocks from the B/Q Subway at Kings Highway. Sorry: pets are not allowed. No smoking in the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have any available units?
1509 E 14TH ST. has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 E 14TH ST. have?
Some of 1509 E 14TH ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 E 14TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E 14TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E 14TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. offer parking?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have a pool?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 E 14TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 E 14TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
