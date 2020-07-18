1509 E 14TH ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

No Brokers' Fee!

Move right into this spacious, sun-drenched apartment on the 3rd floor of a 3 family house.

Enjoy an airy living room with eastern and southern exposures and access to a balcony.

Appreciate a windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and good counter/cabinet space. The windowed dining area allows for a table. Six closets in all and recently refinished hardwood floors throughout. Original, well preserved tiles in the two windowed bathrooms give them a retro feel.

There are three powerful, pre-installed, through-the-wall A/Cs and blinds in each room. Heat and hot water are included.



This part of Midwood features quick access to shopping and dining options on Kings Highway and Coney Island Ave. Three blocks from the B/Q Subway at Kings Highway. Sorry: pets are not allowed. No smoking in the apartment.