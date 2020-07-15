Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground hot tub media room tennis court

Exquisite Parkside Townhouse 150 Dekalb Avenue is a rare find, offering a well-executed blend of meticulously restored classic period detail, elegantly fused with contemporary design and materials.Built in 1899, this Greek Revival Townhouse spans 2700 square feet over three generously proportioned floors with five beautifully appointed bedrooms and three and a half baths. This majestic home's stunning preserved details include a stately mahogany staircase, ornate crown plaster moldings, marble fireplace mantels, pocket doors with etched glass windows, tall wide arched hand-carved wood doors, and pier mirrors. Seamlessly combined modern elements such as Brazilian teak hardwood floors, custom-designed spa bathrooms, and teak exterior decking give the residence a warm contemporary feel. Facing the gorgeous, beloved Fort Greene park, enjoy park views from the home as well as a quick retreat to lush playgrounds, dog runs, tennis courts and the year-round greenmarket.Filled with shopping, dining, and nightlife, Fort Greene is home to Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) with endless entertainment in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and the visual arts, and is an easy walk to vibrant Downtown Brooklyn.