Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

150 DeKalb Avenue

150 Dekalb Avenue · (718) 923-8066
Location

150 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$11,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Exquisite Parkside Townhouse 150 Dekalb Avenue is a rare find, offering a well-executed blend of meticulously restored classic period detail, elegantly fused with contemporary design and materials.Built in 1899, this Greek Revival Townhouse spans 2700 square feet over three generously proportioned floors with five beautifully appointed bedrooms and three and a half baths. This majestic home's stunning preserved details include a stately mahogany staircase, ornate crown plaster moldings, marble fireplace mantels, pocket doors with etched glass windows, tall wide arched hand-carved wood doors, and pier mirrors. Seamlessly combined modern elements such as Brazilian teak hardwood floors, custom-designed spa bathrooms, and teak exterior decking give the residence a warm contemporary feel. Facing the gorgeous, beloved Fort Greene park, enjoy park views from the home as well as a quick retreat to lush playgrounds, dog runs, tennis courts and the year-round greenmarket.Filled with shopping, dining, and nightlife, Fort Greene is home to Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) with endless entertainment in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and the visual arts, and is an easy walk to vibrant Downtown Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have any available units?
150 DeKalb Avenue has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 DeKalb Avenue have?
Some of 150 DeKalb Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 DeKalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 DeKalb Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 DeKalb Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 DeKalb Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue offer parking?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 DeKalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 DeKalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
