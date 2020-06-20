All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1480 Bedford Avenue

1480 Bedford Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1480 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large renovated bathroom, bedroom with a large closet and much more. Steps from the Franklin Avenue 2/3/4/5 train line and the S train line which connects to the C train.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Conveniently located near Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, Citi Bikes and much more. Truly a must see, so call, text or email today for your chance to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1480 Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1480 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
