1480 Bedford Avenue

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for rent in the heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large renovated bathroom, bedroom with a large closet and much more. Steps from the Franklin Avenue 2/3/4/5 train line and the S train line which connects to the C train.<br> <br> Conveniently located near Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, Citi Bikes and much more. Truly a must see, so call, text or email today for your chance to view!