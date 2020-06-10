All apartments in Brooklyn
148 Smith Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

148 Smith Street

148 Smith Street · (516) 241-2947
Location

148 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SMITH + BERGEN
At the epicenter of Cobble Hill, you'll find this gorgeous 2 Bedroom with 1.5 Baths with in-unit washer/dryer, just one flight up.
The apartment has high ceilings, two large bedrooms with closets and overhead storage, and an oversized private terrace to enjoy the summer nights with family and friends.
Chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances inclusive of a dishwasher. You'll also be delighted to find a dedicated dining area adjacent to your living room which affords the ability to entertain!
The F/G are at your doorstep, and you're a short walk from the 4,5,6,A,C,2,3,R trains.
Regular Visitors, 61 Local, Rucola, Bareburger are also a stones throw.
Available for August 1st
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant: Apartments has in-unit air conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Smith Street have any available units?
148 Smith Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Smith Street have?
Some of 148 Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 Smith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Smith Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Smith Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 148 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 148 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 148 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Smith Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148 Smith Street has units with air conditioning.
