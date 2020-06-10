148 Smith Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SMITH + BERGEN

At the epicenter of Cobble Hill, you'll find this gorgeous 2 Bedroom with 1.5 Baths with in-unit washer/dryer, just one flight up.

The apartment has high ceilings, two large bedrooms with closets and overhead storage, and an oversized private terrace to enjoy the summer nights with family and friends.

Chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances inclusive of a dishwasher. You'll also be delighted to find a dedicated dining area adjacent to your living room which affords the ability to entertain!

The F/G are at your doorstep, and you're a short walk from the 4,5,6,A,C,2,3,R trains.

Regular Visitors, 61 Local, Rucola, Bareburger are also a stones throw.

Available for August 1st

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant: Apartments has in-unit air conditioning