Brooklyn, NY
1475 PRESIDENT ST.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

1475 PRESIDENT ST.

1475 President Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves Black granite counter tops & granite flooring with mosaic back splashes Custom made deep cherry cabinets with self closing doors Two sinksBathrooms:20" deep acrylic tubs High grade fixtures including porcelain tiles24" solid wood vanities with granite/porcelain counter topLiving/dining room and Bedrooms: All walls, ceilings and floors are extremely insulated by foam spray insulation10 foot ceilings throughout the apartment Blinding sun light throughout the apartment8 foot solid core closet doors with shelving in each bedroom and living room LG Washing and drying machines in separate closet in the apartment Wide planked first quality oak flooring throughout Tenant controlled gas heat and hot water systems Crown and chair railing moldings in living roomOriginally built in the 1920's, this Prewar apartment building was completely gut renovated into a brand new 4 story elevator apartment building containing 16 luxury designer inspired apartments. Located in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY. It is situated on the northwest corner of the most desirable, sought after, quiet, tree lined block in the neighborhood previously known as "Millionaire's Row". Near all shopping, boutique stores, schools, a short walk to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, the Brooklyn Museum, and Prospect Park and the # 3 & 4 train line placing you within 20 minutes of downtown Manhattan. Building Amenities: Video intercoms in the apartment11 CCTV Video cameras and an access control system for both the front and vestibule doors Elevator Pets Allowed Guarantors are accepted nationwide ! Rhino acceptedNO FEECALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have any available units?
1475 PRESIDENT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have?
Some of 1475 PRESIDENT ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 PRESIDENT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1475 PRESIDENT ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 PRESIDENT ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. offer parking?
No, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have a pool?
No, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have accessible units?
No, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 PRESIDENT ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 PRESIDENT ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
