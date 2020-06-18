1475 PRESIDENT ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves Black granite counter tops & granite flooring with mosaic back splashes Custom made deep cherry cabinets with self closing doors Two sinksBathrooms:20" deep acrylic tubs High grade fixtures including porcelain tiles24" solid wood vanities with granite/porcelain counter topLiving/dining room and Bedrooms: All walls, ceilings and floors are extremely insulated by foam spray insulation10 foot ceilings throughout the apartment Blinding sun light throughout the apartment8 foot solid core closet doors with shelving in each bedroom and living room LG Washing and drying machines in separate closet in the apartment Wide planked first quality oak flooring throughout Tenant controlled gas heat and hot water systems Crown and chair railing moldings in living roomOriginally built in the 1920's, this Prewar apartment building was completely gut renovated into a brand new 4 story elevator apartment building containing 16 luxury designer inspired apartments. Located in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY. It is situated on the northwest corner of the most desirable, sought after, quiet, tree lined block in the neighborhood previously known as "Millionaire's Row". Near all shopping, boutique stores, schools, a short walk to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, the Brooklyn Museum, and Prospect Park and the # 3 & 4 train line placing you within 20 minutes of downtown Manhattan. Building Amenities: Video intercoms in the apartment11 CCTV Video cameras and an access control system for both the front and vestibule doors Elevator Pets Allowed Guarantors are accepted nationwide ! Rhino acceptedNO FEECALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI