146 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM ONLY (4-6 MONTHS)!!! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED OPTIONS! Lofty two bedroom home on the top floor of an authentic two unit carriage house, masterfully renovated. The unit is characteristic of Gowanus and all that is wonderful about Brooklyn, with reclaimed wood accents, top quality appliances and high end finishes. The massive living room faces the front of the home and has two working fireplaces, plentiful architectural windows and skylight, and an open kitchen with countertop space for miles! The all new dream kitchen has Fisher & Paykel fridge, NXR Range and hood, and Frigidaire dishwasher. There is plentiful closet space with hand crafted shelving in every room. Marble mosaic tiled bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer. The two bedrooms are large in size and face the back of the home, very quiet and bright. There are wide plank walnut stained oak floors throughout and individually monitered central AC units in every room. This truly stunning home is a delight to behold, call today to schedule a viewing!