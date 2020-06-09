All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
146 8th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

146 8th Street

146 8th Street · (415) 420-2438
Location

146 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM ONLY (4-6 MONTHS)!!! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED OPTIONS! Lofty two bedroom home on the top floor of an authentic two unit carriage house, masterfully renovated. The unit is characteristic of Gowanus and all that is wonderful about Brooklyn, with reclaimed wood accents, top quality appliances and high end finishes. The massive living room faces the front of the home and has two working fireplaces, plentiful architectural windows and skylight, and an open kitchen with countertop space for miles! The all new dream kitchen has Fisher & Paykel fridge, NXR Range and hood, and Frigidaire dishwasher. There is plentiful closet space with hand crafted shelving in every room. Marble mosaic tiled bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer. The two bedrooms are large in size and face the back of the home, very quiet and bright. There are wide plank walnut stained oak floors throughout and individually monitered central AC units in every room. This truly stunning home is a delight to behold, call today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 8th Street have any available units?
146 8th Street has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 8th Street have?
Some of 146 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 146 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 146 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 146 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 8th Street have a pool?
No, 146 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 146 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
