Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking bike storage garage

145 President Street is set amid the historic townhouses of Carroll Gardens, one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods. 3C is a corner 1796 sq ft 3-bed (plus office), 2.5-bath with a indoor parking availability.



This home has an entryway foyer with expansive open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen showcases custom oak cabinetry with blackened brass pulls, Tundra Gray marble countertops and backsplash, and a suite of fully-integrated Miele appliances. The tranquil master suite includes a pair of large walk-in closets as well as a spacious en-suite bath with a wall of honed Danube marble, walnut vanities, double Kohler sinks, and Bianco Dolomite marble floors. The second and third bedrooms share easy access to the second bath and powder room. These bathrooms feature white textured ceramic tile walls and honed marble floors. More features include Scandinavian design and functionality, in-unit washer/dryer, multi-zone heating and cooling, over 9' wide floor-to-ceiling windows, 9' ceiling height, white oak floors, solid wood core doors.



145 President Street offers a landscaped rooftop terrace with stunning City and Harbor views, a fitness center, children's art room, a virtual doorman system, package room, bicycle storage, private storage, building super/porter and on-site indoor parking at $400 per month.



145 Carroll Gardens is truly centered at the heart of it all. Near Brooklyn's best shops, parks, longstanding local markets and classic cafes. Commuting is easy with the Carroll Street F/G nearby. The combination of size, quality, and location make 145 President an ideal place to call home. Pets on approval.