Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

145 President Street

145 President Street · (917) 885-3365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
145 President Street is set amid the historic townhouses of Carroll Gardens, one of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods. 3C is a corner 1796 sq ft 3-bed (plus office), 2.5-bath with a indoor parking availability.

This home has an entryway foyer with expansive open-concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen showcases custom oak cabinetry with blackened brass pulls, Tundra Gray marble countertops and backsplash, and a suite of fully-integrated Miele appliances. The tranquil master suite includes a pair of large walk-in closets as well as a spacious en-suite bath with a wall of honed Danube marble, walnut vanities, double Kohler sinks, and Bianco Dolomite marble floors. The second and third bedrooms share easy access to the second bath and powder room. These bathrooms feature white textured ceramic tile walls and honed marble floors. More features include Scandinavian design and functionality, in-unit washer/dryer, multi-zone heating and cooling, over 9' wide floor-to-ceiling windows, 9' ceiling height, white oak floors, solid wood core doors.

145 President Street offers a landscaped rooftop terrace with stunning City and Harbor views, a fitness center, children's art room, a virtual doorman system, package room, bicycle storage, private storage, building super/porter and on-site indoor parking at $400 per month.

145 Carroll Gardens is truly centered at the heart of it all. Near Brooklyn's best shops, parks, longstanding local markets and classic cafes. Commuting is easy with the Carroll Street F/G nearby. The combination of size, quality, and location make 145 President an ideal place to call home. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 President Street have any available units?
145 President Street has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 President Street have?
Some of 145 President Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 President Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 President Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 President Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 President Street does offer parking.
Does 145 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 President Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 President Street have a pool?
No, 145 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 President Street have accessible units?
No, 145 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
