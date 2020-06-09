All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
145 Broadway
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

145 Broadway

145 Broadway · (646) 436-1265
Location

145 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Massive loft with private terrace conveniently located in Williamsburg.This 1200 square foot, loft features high ceilings, recessed lighting and is currently set up as a 3 bedroom apartment. The large windowed kitchen receives plenty of natural light and is open to the spacious living room.Conveniently located one block from the JMZ train at Marcy ave, and 10 minutes to the L train at Bedford Ave.The apartment is 5 minutes away from the waterfront and Domino Park. OTB, Baby's Alright, and Marlow & Sons are just a few of the neighborhood gems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Broadway have any available units?
145 Broadway has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 145 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
145 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 145 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 145 Broadway offer parking?
No, 145 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 145 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Broadway have a pool?
No, 145 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 145 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 145 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
