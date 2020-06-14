All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:01 AM

1442 East 86 Street

1442 East 86th Street · (347) 782-3438
Location

1442 East 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3rd FL · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
This Spacious Canarsie features: Three (3) Bedrooms, Two (2) Baths, Kitchen/Living Combo with Balcony.
Near Canarsie Sea View Park, which continued to grow. Great for Nature Lovers, Biking or Hiking. The park originally stretched from 93rd Street to 88th Street, and from Sea-view Avenue to Skidmore Avenue. It was extended in 1934 with land from the Department of Docks, in 1938 and 1949 with parcels from the Board of Estimate. A parcel at the corner of Fresh Creek Basin and Sea-view Avenue was assigned to Parks in 1958. Most of the city parkland south of the Shore Parkway was transferred to the National Park Service for the creation of Gateway National Recreation Area. The playground at East 93rd Street and Sea-view Avenue was built in 1936 and renovated in 1995-97. It was named for Joseph F. DiNapoli, a former Principal Parks Supervisor of Canarsie Park, in 1990. With its playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and baseball diamonds, Canarsie Park provides much recreation space for the residents of Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 East 86 Street have any available units?
1442 East 86 Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1442 East 86 Street have?
Some of 1442 East 86 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 East 86 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 East 86 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 East 86 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1442 East 86 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1442 East 86 Street offer parking?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1442 East 86 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 East 86 Street have a pool?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 East 86 Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 East 86 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 East 86 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 East 86 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
