1442 East 86 Street

patio / balcony recently renovated playground basketball court tennis court

This Spacious Canarsie features: Three (3) Bedrooms, Two (2) Baths, Kitchen/Living Combo with Balcony.

Near Canarsie Sea View Park, which continued to grow. Great for Nature Lovers, Biking or Hiking. The park originally stretched from 93rd Street to 88th Street, and from Sea-view Avenue to Skidmore Avenue. It was extended in 1934 with land from the Department of Docks, in 1938 and 1949 with parcels from the Board of Estimate. A parcel at the corner of Fresh Creek Basin and Sea-view Avenue was assigned to Parks in 1958. Most of the city parkland south of the Shore Parkway was transferred to the National Park Service for the creation of Gateway National Recreation Area. The playground at East 93rd Street and Sea-view Avenue was built in 1936 and renovated in 1995-97. It was named for Joseph F. DiNapoli, a former Principal Parks Supervisor of Canarsie Park, in 1990. With its playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and baseball diamonds, Canarsie Park provides much recreation space for the residents of Brooklyn.