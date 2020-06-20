All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

142 29th Street

142 29th Street · (917) 335-6454
Location

142 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This brand new one bedroom apartment in Greenwood is the place to call home. The building has been totally gut renovated and updated, including new plumbing and electrical. The entire apartment is bathed in sunlight, with high ceilings and sunlight exposure to the East and West. The sunny eat-in kitchen modern white cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous glass linear back-splash. The kitchen is adjacent to the large living room, with an open floor plan to maximize space and sunlight. The bathroom features modern white fixtures and grey and white marbled ceramic tile. Your bedroom can easily accommodate a king or queen sized bed. Shopping, dining and entertainment is abundant in the surrounding area. Transportation to Manhattan is a cinch with the D/N/R/W just a quick walk away.3D Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 29th Street have any available units?
142 29th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 142 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 29th Street offer parking?
No, 142 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 29th Street have a pool?
No, 142 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
