1417 New York Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

1417 New York Avenue

1417 New York Avenue · (917) 330-7954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
East Flatbush

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
All utilities INCLUDED in the rentElevator building offers laundry facility and Courtyard views. 24/7 SecurityI can show this apartment and any other apartment in the complexThis 655 SQFT 1 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, Kitchen with a beautiful white cabinets, queen sized bedroom, windows & Light in every room ,Many closets space available2 Min walk to 2 &5 train, Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods.HEAT , HOT WATER , GAS & ELECTRICITY included in the rent NO FEEPlease note Price can change anytime according to availability ABBA2646

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 New York Avenue have any available units?
1417 New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1417 New York Avenue have?
Some of 1417 New York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1417 New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1417 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
