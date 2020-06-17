1417 New York Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included recently renovated elevator courtyard

All utilities INCLUDED in the rentElevator building offers laundry facility and Courtyard views. 24/7 SecurityI can show this apartment and any other apartment in the complexThis 655 SQFT 1 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, Kitchen with a beautiful white cabinets, queen sized bedroom, windows & Light in every room ,Many closets space available2 Min walk to 2 &5 train, Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods.HEAT , HOT WATER , GAS & ELECTRICITY included in the rent NO FEEPlease note Price can change anytime according to availability ABBA2646