1412 New York Avenue
1412 New York Avenue

1412 New York Avenue · (917) 755-3266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
- Spacious 1 bedroom apartment- All utilities included gas, electric, heat and hot water!- Lots of natural sunlight and closest space- Brand new Hardwood floors throughout.- Steps away from the 2 and 5 trains at Newkirk Ave as well as the B44, B41, B6, B8 and B103 bus lines.- Minutes away from Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn's new Barclays Center, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Public Library. - Quick 30 minute subway ride into Manhattan - Walking distance to Brooklyn College, Downstate Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital - Conveniently near local shops, malls, restaurants, bars and more on Nostrand Ave and Flatbush Ave. - Onsite amenities such as our children playgrounds, handball courts, daycare center, onsite parking garages, laundry room, 24 hour Quality of Life team and our onsite maintenance and porter staff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 New York Avenue have any available units?
1412 New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1412 New York Avenue have?
Some of 1412 New York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1412 New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1412 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1412 New York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1412 New York Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1412 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1412 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1412 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1412 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
