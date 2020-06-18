1412 New York Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included garage playground elevator

- Spacious 1 bedroom apartment- All utilities included gas, electric, heat and hot water!- Lots of natural sunlight and closest space- Brand new Hardwood floors throughout.- Steps away from the 2 and 5 trains at Newkirk Ave as well as the B44, B41, B6, B8 and B103 bus lines.- Minutes away from Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn's new Barclays Center, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum and the Brooklyn Public Library. - Quick 30 minute subway ride into Manhattan - Walking distance to Brooklyn College, Downstate Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital - Conveniently near local shops, malls, restaurants, bars and more on Nostrand Ave and Flatbush Ave. - Onsite amenities such as our children playgrounds, handball courts, daycare center, onsite parking garages, laundry room, 24 hour Quality of Life team and our onsite maintenance and porter staff.