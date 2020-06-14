Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 141 Union Street a truly spectacular wide multi-family conveniently located right in the Heart of the Columbia Street Waterfront District. This 2 bedroom floor through is lofty, bright and spans 1350 sq. ft. with a flexible layout combining old-world charm and modern conveniences. Enjoy extra-large southern exposed windows in the front, pretty gardens in the back, original moldings, wood floors, high ceilings and two exposures. There is a washer/dryer, 4 (four) full sized closets, an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances with two floor to ceiling windows, and a claw-foot tub in the windowed bathroom. Pets on approval. July 1st occupancy.



Columbia Waterfront District (Carroll Gardens West) is set along Brooklyn's east river shoreline offering unobstructed views of lower Manhattan, New York Harbor and the bridges. The Brooklyn Greenway brings you to the Brooklyn Bridge Park just a few blocks away. The great restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, and other amenities of the Columbia Waterfront District, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens are also close by. For transportation there is easy access the F and G at Bergen or Carroll, the 2,3,4,5 express trains at Borough Hall, B61 bus, Citi Bike, ferry at Pier 6 or Red Hook Atlantic Basin, and minutes to the BQE with a 10-minute drive to Lower Manhattan.