All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 141 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
141 Union Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:49 PM

141 Union Street

141 Union Street · (917) 626-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

141 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 141 Union Street a truly spectacular wide multi-family conveniently located right in the Heart of the Columbia Street Waterfront District. This 2 bedroom floor through is lofty, bright and spans 1350 sq. ft. with a flexible layout combining old-world charm and modern conveniences. Enjoy extra-large southern exposed windows in the front, pretty gardens in the back, original moldings, wood floors, high ceilings and two exposures. There is a washer/dryer, 4 (four) full sized closets, an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances with two floor to ceiling windows, and a claw-foot tub in the windowed bathroom. Pets on approval. July 1st occupancy.

Columbia Waterfront District (Carroll Gardens West) is set along Brooklyn's east river shoreline offering unobstructed views of lower Manhattan, New York Harbor and the bridges. The Brooklyn Greenway brings you to the Brooklyn Bridge Park just a few blocks away. The great restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, and other amenities of the Columbia Waterfront District, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens are also close by. For transportation there is easy access the F and G at Bergen or Carroll, the 2,3,4,5 express trains at Borough Hall, B61 bus, Citi Bike, ferry at Pier 6 or Red Hook Atlantic Basin, and minutes to the BQE with a 10-minute drive to Lower Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Union Street have any available units?
141 Union Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 141 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 141 Union Street offer parking?
No, 141 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Union Street have a pool?
No, 141 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 141 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity