All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 141 East 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
141 East 19th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

141 East 19th Street

141 East 19th Street · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

141 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee Large, beautiful 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Prospect Park South!

This bright unit features a separate kitchen, a very large bedroom.

Nestled in historic Prospect Park South is this beautifully maintained prewar building. Surrounded by quiet, tree-lined streets and with Prospect Park three short blocks away, enjoy quiet city living whilst still being centrally located to all. Have your morning cup of coffee at the cosy Elk Cafe. Follow that up with a brunch at The Farm at Adderly. End your night with a delicious dinner at the whimsical Honey Badger and a drink at The Parkside. Convenience to your other shopping and wellness needs is readily available two blocks away with Key Food, Rite Aid and Blink on Flatbush Avenue. Located 3 blocks from the B and Q trains at Church Ave. Pets Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 East 19th Street have any available units?
141 East 19th Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 141 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 East 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 141 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 East 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 141 East 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity