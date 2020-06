Amenities

hardwood floors gym air conditioning

Need your own personal space? Well, I have a great space for you. Lovely extra large studio on top floor of a 4th floor walk-up. Nice wood floors, great light and lots of closets. Owner pays heat and hot water. Close to LIRR and A/C trains. Close to Blink gym and across the street from Food Town. Link to applicationhttps://realogy.weimark.com/ifw/a274b209bf60fced6ca2678337a085f3/1973/new/