Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

14 Butler Street

14 Butler Street · (718) 923-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Butler Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLYIf you're ready to see something totally unique with great amenities, look no more. If you have pets, even better! This PRIME COBBLE HILL carriage house offers a rarely seen space at an unbelievable price. Its lower level offers a lofty set-up with exposed brick and beamed ceilings. There is also a laundry room and private as well as shared outdoor space. On the upper level, there will be a renovated EIK with all new appliances and the bedroom which faces rear. As I said, pets are welcome so please bring them! Move in 7/1 15% brokers fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Butler Street have any available units?
14 Butler Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14 Butler Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Butler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Butler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Butler Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 Butler Street offer parking?
No, 14 Butler Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Butler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Butler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Butler Street have a pool?
No, 14 Butler Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Butler Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Butler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Butler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Butler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Butler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Butler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
