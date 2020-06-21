14 Butler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

** SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLYIf you're ready to see something totally unique with great amenities, look no more. If you have pets, even better! This PRIME COBBLE HILL carriage house offers a rarely seen space at an unbelievable price. Its lower level offers a lofty set-up with exposed brick and beamed ceilings. There is also a laundry room and private as well as shared outdoor space. On the upper level, there will be a renovated EIK with all new appliances and the bedroom which faces rear. As I said, pets are welcome so please bring them! Move in 7/1 15% brokers fee.