Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

139 Montague Street

139 Montague Street · (347) 821-6220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,675

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
June 1 Move in. No Fee. CYOF.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn heights you will find this charming Montague Street Brownstone. Make your way up one flight of stairs to find this large sun showered studio that has recently undergone a full renovation. 12 foot ceilings and new hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, updated bathroom and a total of three expanded closets

The building is only one block to Borough Hall Subway Station 2,3,4,5, and R trains. It is also a 5 minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Montague Street have any available units?
139 Montague Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 139 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 139 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Montague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
