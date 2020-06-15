139 Montague Street

Amenities

June 1 Move in. No Fee. CYOF.



Located in the heart of Brooklyn heights you will find this charming Montague Street Brownstone. Make your way up one flight of stairs to find this large sun showered studio that has recently undergone a full renovation. 12 foot ceilings and new hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, updated bathroom and a total of three expanded closets



The building is only one block to Borough Hall Subway Station 2,3,4,5, and R trains. It is also a 5 minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park and Promenade.