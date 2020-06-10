All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 139 Meserole Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
139 Meserole Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

139 Meserole Street

139 Meserole St · (917) 353-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
Rarely available, this 1-bedroom/1-bath residence is not to be missed. This 8-unit boutique condominium is wonderfully located on Meresole Street, surrounded by shops such as Win Son Bakery, Win Son Restaurant, Luckybird, Nick & Sons Bakery, Testo Italian Restaurant, Brooklyn Ball Factory, Dunwell Donuts, and many trendy restaurants and coffee shops.

Apartment features:
- Individually controlled air conditioning/heating.
- Oak wood flooring throughout.
- Open kitchen, gourmet Italian stove, marble counters, stainless steel Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave.
- Video entryphone.
- Marble bathroom.
- Recessed lighting.
- Washer and dryer in the unit.
- Basement storage.
- Bright natural light, huge windows.

Building features:
- Secure building with elevator.
- Secure, indoor mailboxes.
- Video entryphone.
- Common roof deck area.

Close to the L, G, J, M, Z lines, and #B60 and #B43 bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Meserole Street have any available units?
139 Meserole Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Meserole Street have?
Some of 139 Meserole Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Meserole Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Meserole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Meserole Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Meserole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Meserole Street offer parking?
No, 139 Meserole Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Meserole Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Meserole Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Meserole Street have a pool?
No, 139 Meserole Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Meserole Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Meserole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Meserole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Meserole Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Meserole Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Meserole Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 139 Meserole Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity