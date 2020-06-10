139 Meserole Street

Amenities

Rarely available, this 1-bedroom/1-bath residence is not to be missed. This 8-unit boutique condominium is wonderfully located on Meresole Street, surrounded by shops such as Win Son Bakery, Win Son Restaurant, Luckybird, Nick & Sons Bakery, Testo Italian Restaurant, Brooklyn Ball Factory, Dunwell Donuts, and many trendy restaurants and coffee shops.



Apartment features:

- Individually controlled air conditioning/heating.

- Oak wood flooring throughout.

- Open kitchen, gourmet Italian stove, marble counters, stainless steel Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave.

- Video entryphone.

- Marble bathroom.

- Recessed lighting.

- Washer and dryer in the unit.

- Basement storage.

- Bright natural light, huge windows.



Building features:

- Secure building with elevator.

- Secure, indoor mailboxes.

- Video entryphone.

- Common roof deck area.



Close to the L, G, J, M, Z lines, and #B60 and #B43 bus lines.