138 Berkeley Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

138 Berkeley Place

138 Berkeley Place · (646) 770-2572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on a statuesque block is this astonishing triplex encompassing over 4000 sqft. Boasting a solarium and view filled roof deck highlighting the Manhattan skyline, call this home. 138 Berkeley Place beginning on the floor above the parlor boasting 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms will have you ecstatically jubilant. What spectacular home does not come equipped with a library, perfectly situated between the living room and the expansive kitchen?This home has character with a modern flair like the upgraded open kitchen with Bosch stove and refrigerator, granite counter tops with over-sized windows while overlooking the South facing garden. The kitchen is also equipped with an enormous island that perfectly doubles as storage as well. Gorgeous original flooring with 11 ft. ceilings on each floor makes it no shortage of natural light. Each bathroom brags marble and serenity.As you continue to climb the stairs, you happen upon the sleeping quarters and a plethora of closets, laundry room and natural light galore. Each bedroom is pardoned off appropriately to get perfect use of the entire quarters with an enormous bathroom with huge window. On the top is an open-concept space dedicated to lounging, dining, and entertaining. The solarium is a grand indoor/outdoor living space fully equipped with a kitchenette used all year round.North Slope boasts some of the most amazing and delectable restaurants, boutique stores and shops. Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Barclay's Center, Atlantic Mall, and Grand Army Plaza's famed library are close nearby.Extremely close to major subway lines and Barclays transportation hub.Contact me today to schedule your private showing. Heat, hot water and cooking gas is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Berkeley Place have any available units?
138 Berkeley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 138 Berkeley Place have?
Some of 138 Berkeley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
138 Berkeley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 138 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 138 Berkeley Place offer parking?
No, 138 Berkeley Place does not offer parking.
Does 138 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Berkeley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 138 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 138 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 138 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Berkeley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Berkeley Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Berkeley Place has units with air conditioning.
