137 Decatur Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

137 Decatur Street

137 Decatur Street · (917) 941-8670
Location

137 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
yoga
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
yoga
Bright, white high-style studio in prime Bedford Stuyvesant with shared lush garden and pool. A pool with a Brooklyn apartment? You bet! Fully furnished, this 3rd floor apartment is available for medium- and long-term rentals. This very special Queen Anne row house can be your urban oasis inside and out. A bank of three oversized windows face south with a quintessential view of Brownstone Brooklyn and let in luminous light all day long. Victorian architectural details such as the original mantle, crown molding, ceiling plasterwork, and door and window molding combine with the modern, clean lines of the renovated kitchen and bath. With easy access to the A/C train line just steps away, and you'll be a stones throw from neighborhood favorites such as Tepache, Bed-Vyne Cocktail, Zaca Cafe, Cloud 9 Crepes, Olivino Wines, Bohaus Coffee & Flowers, Saraghina, Bar LunAtico, And Yoga and much, much more. Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no pets. Enjoy the attached video about the owner and her home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Decatur Street have any available units?
137 Decatur Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Decatur Street have?
Some of 137 Decatur Street's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 137 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 137 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Decatur Street have a pool?
Yes, 137 Decatur Street has a pool.
Does 137 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 137 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Decatur Street has units with air conditioning.
