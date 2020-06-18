137 Decatur Street

Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning yoga some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pool yoga

Bright, white high-style studio in prime Bedford Stuyvesant with shared lush garden and pool. A pool with a Brooklyn apartment? You bet! Fully furnished, this 3rd floor apartment is available for medium- and long-term rentals. This very special Queen Anne row house can be your urban oasis inside and out. A bank of three oversized windows face south with a quintessential view of Brownstone Brooklyn and let in luminous light all day long. Victorian architectural details such as the original mantle, crown molding, ceiling plasterwork, and door and window molding combine with the modern, clean lines of the renovated kitchen and bath. With easy access to the A/C train line just steps away, and you'll be a stones throw from neighborhood favorites such as Tepache, Bed-Vyne Cocktail, Zaca Cafe, Cloud 9 Crepes, Olivino Wines, Bohaus Coffee & Flowers, Saraghina, Bar LunAtico, And Yoga and much, much more. Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no pets. Enjoy the attached video about the owner and her home!