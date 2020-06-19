1369 Dekalb Avenue - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage new construction

Brand new construction, 8-family residential building. Gorgeous kitchen. Lovely bathroom.

Beautiful hardwood floors. Clean wooden decor throughout. New appliances,

Cheap utilities. Stunning decked roof with City views. Beautiful backyard - Garden to BBQ. Storage, bike room, and laundry in the basement. 2nd floor.



Stylish French doors



5 Blocks to Dekalb L train. 15mins to Manhattan.

1 Blocks to Central M train. 15mins to Manhattan.

Cab to Manhattan $15.

Great Bars and Restaurants all around. Supermarket on the corner of the block.