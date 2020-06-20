136 Powers Street

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 2 private terraces now available!



What better timing than this summer to make this gorgeous 1300 sq ft apartment your new home. Complete with 2 outdoor spaces and an incredible amount of sunlight throughout. This unique layout has an incredible amount of space with a super modern appeal.



As you enter your new home into the foyer, to the left you'll encounter a large closet and to the right a Carrera marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub.



The upper level consists of the living room, kitchen, bedroom and terrace. The Living room features 14ft ceilings and oversized windows. Plus plenty of room for an entertainment and dining set up. The Kitchen includes White lacquer cabinets with high end stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone Countertops.



The lower level includes an oversized bedroom with access to its own outdoor terrace and a walk in closet. There is also a 2nd bathroom with standup shower and a laundry closet with an additional 2 large closets.



Additional perks include a washer and dryer in unit, tons of storage space throughout and a common roof deck with amazing views of NYC. The building has a fingerprint entry system and there is a video intercom in the apartment. Shopping, restaurants and boutiques line Graham Ave and Grand Street and you'll be Under 5 minutes from the Graham Avenue L station.