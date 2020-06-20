All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

136 Powers Street

136 Powers Street · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 2 private terraces now available!

What better timing than this summer to make this gorgeous 1300 sq ft apartment your new home. Complete with 2 outdoor spaces and an incredible amount of sunlight throughout. This unique layout has an incredible amount of space with a super modern appeal.

As you enter your new home into the foyer, to the left you'll encounter a large closet and to the right a Carrera marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub.

The upper level consists of the living room, kitchen, bedroom and terrace. The Living room features 14ft ceilings and oversized windows. Plus plenty of room for an entertainment and dining set up. The Kitchen includes White lacquer cabinets with high end stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone Countertops.

The lower level includes an oversized bedroom with access to its own outdoor terrace and a walk in closet. There is also a 2nd bathroom with standup shower and a laundry closet with an additional 2 large closets.

Additional perks include a washer and dryer in unit, tons of storage space throughout and a common roof deck with amazing views of NYC. The building has a fingerprint entry system and there is a video intercom in the apartment. Shopping, restaurants and boutiques line Graham Ave and Grand Street and you'll be Under 5 minutes from the Graham Avenue L station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Powers Street have any available units?
136 Powers Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Powers Street have?
Some of 136 Powers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 136 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 136 Powers Street offer parking?
No, 136 Powers Street does not offer parking.
Does 136 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Powers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 136 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 136 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Powers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
