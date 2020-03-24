136 Erasmus Street

Amenities
**OPEN HOUSE**
Sunday, April 23rd (contact for appointment)
Flatbush's newest rental destination, located at the intersection of Luxury and Affordability.
136 Erasmus is a brand new, 21-unit elevator building offering the best amenity package in Flatbush.
NO FEE, rent stabilized 3BR available with a private balcony.
Kitchen:
- sleek appliances
- dishwasher
- microwave
Bathroom:
- soaking tub
- rainfall shower head
- under-sink storage
Bedroom/Living area:
- ample closet space
- video intercom system
- heating and cooling by Daikin split systems
- over-sized windows provide plenty of natural light
- wide-plank oak floors complement the thoughtful finishes throughout
Amenities:
- gym
- laundry room
- bicycle storage
- roof deck
- parking
The common roof deck features a large seating and dining area & a tenant managed vegetable garden, all with picturesque views of Brooklyn & the NYC skyline.
Parking is available for an additional fee. There is a trash room on each floor & the building is wired for Verizon Fios.
Transportation:
The 2/5 trains are located right around the corner at Church Avenue & the B/Q at Church Avenue are not too far away. Take advantage of the building's proximity to shops, cafes & restaurants as well as the Kings Theatre & Prospect Park.