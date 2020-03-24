All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 136 Erasmus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
136 Erasmus Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

136 Erasmus Street

136 Erasmus Street · (917) 525-0949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

136 Erasmus Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
media room
rent controlled
**OPEN HOUSE**
Sunday, April 23rd (contact for appointment) 

Flatbush's newest rental destination, located at the intersection of Luxury and Affordability.  
136 Erasmus is a brand new, 21-unit elevator building offering the best amenity package in Flatbush. 

NO FEE, rent stabilized 3BR available with a private balcony.

Kitchen:
- sleek appliances
- dishwasher
- microwave 

Bathroom:
- soaking tub
- rainfall shower head
- under-sink storage

Bedroom/Living area:
- ample closet space
- video intercom system
- heating and cooling by Daikin split systems
- over-sized windows provide plenty of natural light
- wide-plank oak floors complement the thoughtful finishes throughout

Amenities: 
- gym
- laundry room
- bicycle storage
- roof deck
- parking

The common roof deck features a large seating and dining area & a tenant managed vegetable garden, all with picturesque views of Brooklyn & the NYC skyline. 

Parking is available for an additional fee. There is a trash room on each floor & the building is wired for Verizon Fios. 

Transportation:
The 2/5 trains are located right around the corner at Church Avenue & the B/Q at Church Avenue are not too far away. Take advantage of the building's proximity to shops, cafes & restaurants as well as the Kings Theatre & Prospect Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Erasmus Street have any available units?
136 Erasmus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 136 Erasmus Street have?
Some of 136 Erasmus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Erasmus Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 Erasmus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Erasmus Street pet-friendly?
No, 136 Erasmus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 136 Erasmus Street offer parking?
Yes, 136 Erasmus Street does offer parking.
Does 136 Erasmus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Erasmus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Erasmus Street have a pool?
No, 136 Erasmus Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 Erasmus Street have accessible units?
No, 136 Erasmus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Erasmus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Erasmus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Erasmus Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Erasmus Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 136 Erasmus Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity