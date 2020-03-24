136 Erasmus Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking rent controlled

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage media room rent controlled

**OPEN HOUSE**

Sunday, April 23rd (contact for appointment)



Flatbush's newest rental destination, located at the intersection of Luxury and Affordability.

136 Erasmus is a brand new, 21-unit elevator building offering the best amenity package in Flatbush.



NO FEE, rent stabilized 3BR available with a private balcony.



Kitchen:

- sleek appliances

- dishwasher

- microwave



Bathroom:

- soaking tub

- rainfall shower head

- under-sink storage



Bedroom/Living area:

- ample closet space

- video intercom system

- heating and cooling by Daikin split systems

- over-sized windows provide plenty of natural light

- wide-plank oak floors complement the thoughtful finishes throughout



Amenities:

- gym

- laundry room

- bicycle storage

- roof deck

- parking



The common roof deck features a large seating and dining area & a tenant managed vegetable garden, all with picturesque views of Brooklyn & the NYC skyline.



Parking is available for an additional fee. There is a trash room on each floor & the building is wired for Verizon Fios.



Transportation:

The 2/5 trains are located right around the corner at Church Avenue & the B/Q at Church Avenue are not too far away. Take advantage of the building's proximity to shops, cafes & restaurants as well as the Kings Theatre & Prospect Park.