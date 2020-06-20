All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1353 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1353 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

1353 Flatbush Avenue

1353 Flatbush Ave · (347) 471-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1353 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
This spacious 2BR apartment is located in Flatbush's newest luxury building, Hello Flatbush.This well maintained 36 unit elevator building features sleek, modern units equipped with condo level finishes.The apartment features open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, central Heat and A/C and private / shared outdoor space.The building amenities Include elevator, gym, bike storage, common outdoor deck and co-working space.Conveniently located near four subway stops Newkirk Ave. Station 2 / 5 trains and Newkirk Plaza Station Q / B trains.Advertised pricing is net effective that includes one month free rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
1353 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,544 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 1353 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 1353 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Flatbush Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 1353 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1353 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1353 Flatbush Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1353 Flatbush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity