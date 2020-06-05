All apartments in Brooklyn
135 Clarkson Avenue

135 Clarkson Avenue · (212) 729-6298
Location

135 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C-4 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee Large, beautiful 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Prospect Park South!

This bright unit features a separate kitchen, very large bedrooms, and ample closet space .

Nestled in historic Prospect Park South is this beautifully maintained prewar building. Surrounded by quiet, tree-lined streets and with Prospect Park three short blocks away, enjoy quiet city living whilst still being centrally located to all. Have your morning cup of coffee at the cosy Elk Cafe. Follow that up with a brunch at The Farm at Adderly. End your night with a delicious dinner at the whimsical Honey Badger and a drink at The Parkside. Convenience to your other shopping and wellness needs is readily available two blocks away with Key Food, Rite Aid and Blink on Flatbush Avenue. Located 3 blocks from the B and Q trains at Church Ave. Pets Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have any available units?
135 Clarkson Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 135 Clarkson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 Clarkson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Clarkson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Clarkson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue offer parking?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Clarkson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Clarkson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
