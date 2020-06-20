All apartments in Brooklyn
132 Meserole St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

132 Meserole St

132 Meserole Street · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 beds 2 baths in Williamsburg - Property Id: 288062

4 Bed / 2 Bath at 132 Meserole St - Unit: 4L in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Awesome renovated 4 bedroom duplex in prime East Williamsburg. Two bathrooms, lots of sunlight, central air, stainless steel appliances and tons of space. High ceiling with big living room. Steps to the Montrose L. Nears a lot of cool hang out spots. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light in Living Area
Duplex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288062
Property Id 288062

(RLNE5848048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Meserole St have any available units?
132 Meserole St has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Meserole St have?
Some of 132 Meserole St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Meserole St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Meserole St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Meserole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Meserole St is pet friendly.
Does 132 Meserole St offer parking?
No, 132 Meserole St does not offer parking.
Does 132 Meserole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Meserole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Meserole St have a pool?
No, 132 Meserole St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Meserole St have accessible units?
No, 132 Meserole St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Meserole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Meserole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Meserole St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Meserole St has units with air conditioning.
