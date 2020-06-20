Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 beds 2 baths in Williamsburg - Property Id: 288062



4 Bed / 2 Bath at 132 Meserole St - Unit: 4L in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). Awesome renovated 4 bedroom duplex in prime East Williamsburg. Two bathrooms, lots of sunlight, central air, stainless steel appliances and tons of space. High ceiling with big living room. Steps to the Montrose L. Nears a lot of cool hang out spots. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



AMENITIES

High Ceilings

Central A/C

Video Intercom

Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Natural Light in Living Area

Duplex

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288062

Property Id 288062



(RLNE5848048)